Wild Net Speculation: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Split?

Don’t Rihanna (34) and A$AP Rocky (33) have a future together? Just a few weeks ago, the singer and the rapper announced particularly good news: the couple are expecting their first child together. Since the baby news, the musician has been seen many times with a plump baby balloon. But does the future mother have to experience a separation? At least that’s what many fans fear: News is making the rounds online that RiRi and A$AP have split!

sea XXL Fashion influencer Louis Roma reportedly first spread the rumors on social media. As a result, the internet star posted a tweet with the words: “Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have parted ways. Rihanna broke up with him after catching him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi!” It is not yet clear if there is any truth to this story. Amina and A$AP should be no strangers to each other – the fashion designer has long designed bespoke shoes. Rihannas Responsible Fenty label.

were the last Rihanna and A$AP on April 1 while the two had lunch together at a restaurant. Three days ago, the mum-to-be appeared alone in front of the paparazzi lens – she was even wearing one of the shoes from her collection. Whether the expectant parents will comment on the speculation themselves soon remains to be seen.

Advertisement

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna in Milan in February 2022

Advertisement

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna in February 2022

Advertisement

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky in January 2022

Vote show result



Celebrity flash tips? Just send an e-mail to: tipps@promiflash.de