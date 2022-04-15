Queen Elizabeth II: Everyone only has eyes for baby Lucas

Queen Elizabeth II (95) loves horses and is a big fan of equestrian sports. The heart of the monarch should rise with these images. Because their great-grandchildren Mia (8), Lena (3) and Lucas Tindall (1) now get along well. Of course, the genes of Mama Zara Phillips (40), who was already capable of achieving international success as a British jumper, should also play a role here. The whole family, including her husband Mike Tindall (43), came to their latest equestrian event to cheer on their mother. And while Zara sits on the horse, the kids happily do gymnastics on dad’s shoulders. Especially baby Lucas is a cute eye-catcher – the sweet bundle of joy already knows how to steal the show.

Royal brawls, races, games – the Tindalls are so wonderfully normal in public appearances. These images in the video above just put you in a good mood!