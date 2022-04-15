Preview “Storm of Love”: the episode of Friday April 15, 2022 is canceled

Munich.Punctually at 3:10 p.m., Germany’s most popular five-star hotel Fürstenhof opens its doors and invites viewers to witness the family drama about the Saalfeld clan. Since its first broadcast in September 2005, ARD’s hit telenovela has told stories of love, conflict and twists of fate Monday through Friday in picturesque Bichlheim, the series’ fictional setting.

“Storm of love” from Friday April 15, 2022: No episode

“Storm of Love” is canceled on Good Friday. Episode 3809 go on Tuesday, 19.04.2022, broadcast at regular times.

“Storm of love” from Monday April 18, 2022: No episode

“Storm of Love” is canceled on Easter Monday. Episode 3810 go on Wednesday, 20.04.2022broadcast on regular airtime.

“Storm of love” from Tuesday April 19, 2022: episode 3809

Paul is relieved that Henning has forgiven his grandmother and that the two men have reconciled. Constanze is also happy and would like to organize a small party for this occasion. When Josie falls asleep drunk on her sofa after the party, she dreams of Paul and confesses her feelings to him. She does not know that she pronounces her confession of love aloud in her sleep…

Since Robert wants to support Werner as a shareholder of the “Fürstenhof”, he agrees with Lia to have a long-distance relationship for the time being. She must first go alone to her son Benni in Spain and he wants to follow her as soon as possible. But Werner only wants the best for Lia after the difficult time with Ariane and surprises her with a proposal.

While Gerry would like to go to Henning’s party, Merle prefers to go to the cinema with him. When Gerry is ready to be persuaded, Erik worries that Gerry’s relationship will take over his friend and their friendship will suffer.

In a dream, Josie (Lena Conzendorf, right) confesses her love to Paul (Sandro Kirtzel, left). © Source: ARD/Christof Arnold

“Storm of love” from Wednesday April 20, 2022: episode 3810

Werner is horrified when Christoph, along with Ariane, votes against the staff salary increase. He finally wants to know from Christoph what Ariane has in hand against him. This puts Christoph under increasing pressure to strip him of the incriminating evidence against Ariane.

As Gerry wants to spend another evening with Merle, Erik invites Yvonne for an afterwork. Meanwhile, Josie is assigned to represent the staff in the fight against the shareholders’ decision and is sent to negotiate with Paul of All.

With the situation between staff and management becoming increasingly critical, Robert feels compelled to support Werner. Lia is understanding and assures Robert that he should stay at the “Fürstenhof” until the problem is solved. Robert secretly doubts this decision, but Michael supports his friend.

Josie (Lena Conzendorf, center) realizes that Paul (Sandro Kirtzel, left) and Max (Stefan Hartmann, right) know their feelings. © Source: ARD/Christof Arnold

“Storm of love” from Thursday April 21, 2022: episode 3811

Yvonne struggles with her feelings. Werner discovers Paul’s embezzlement. Christoph tries to get Ariadne’s proof. Hildegard speaks to Michael’s conscience.

Yvonne is frustrated because on the one hand she is supposed to support Josie in the industrial action against management and on the other hand she is supposed to stand loyally behind Christoph. Erik then proposes a family picnic together to relieve the situation. When Josie has to spontaneously return to the “Fürstenhof”, Yvonne and Erik are left alone. The two have fun and suddenly become very close…

Paul is forced to confess to Werner that Ariane pressures him and Christoph because of their embezzlement. Although Werner is upset at Paul and Christoph’s negligence, a heavy burden is lifted from him. Because now they can forge a plan together against Ariane.

Werner succeeds in stealing Ariadne’s notebook and Christoph thinks he has found the crucial access data for the data store there. But when he and Paul want to access the data, they receive startling news.

When Hildegard sees the problems Max and Vanessa are having with the attic expansion and the change of use request, she wants to help them both. She tries to talk to Michael and makes him realize that he needs to be more supportive of his nephew and his girlfriend.

Werner (Dirk Galuba, left) says goodbye to Lia (Deborah Müller, middle) and Robert (Lorenzo Patané, right). © Source: ARD/Christof Arnold

Stream “Love Storm” online

The first also offers the television program live in the ARD media library. There, the latest episode “Storm of Love” can be called at regular broadcast times or with a time difference.

Did you miss an episode of “Storm of Love”?

No problem, the first shows repeat the day after a new episode airs at 9:55 a.m. The Friday episode airs again the following Monday, also at 9:55 a.m.

You can also watch episodes up to a month after they first aired on DasErste.de’s “Storm of Love” website. Here you’ll find information about the cast and individual episodes as well as a wide range of additional material and a blog that provides a behind-the-scenes look.

Where does “Storm of Love” take place?

The central setting of the stories is the Hotel Fürstenhof in the fictional town of Bichlheim. A private castle in the Upper Bavarian village of Vagen, about half an hour’s drive from Rosenheim, serves as the backdrop. Further locations are on the grounds of Bavaria Film GmbH, where there is another villa which also served as the backdrop for the historical film ‘The Manns – A Novel of the Century’. In the series, the villa serves as the backdrop for the west wing of the Fürstenhof.

The landscape shots between the individual scenes are from the foothills of the Alps, with the Tyrolean Zahmer Kaiser mountain range serving as the backdrop.

“Sturm der Liebe” is a German telenovela export hit

Even though the series has lost viewers in the meantime, it still sits in the double digit range with an average market share of 14%. “Sturm der Liebe” can therefore be described as a real success story for Das Erste.

In 2010, the telenovela won the German Television Award in the category “Best Daily Series”. This was followed in 2013 by the European Soap Award for “Best Foreign Series”. The 3,000th episode anniversary special (first aired September 20, 2018) drew 1.66 million viewers, giving the broadcaster a total market share of 17.4%.

“Sturm der Liebe” is produced in Germany by Munich-based television production company Bavaria Film. But the German telenovela is also opening up an ever-wider audience in other countries.

By selling the rights to 20 broadcasters, the success has now spread far beyond the German-speaking area. Among other things, the series is dubbed for Italian, Bulgarian, French, Polish and Icelandic television. “Sturm der Liebe” even aired in Canada. In the meantime, the German telenovela has become a real export success.

Dream couples from “Storm of Love”

With 17 seasons now, you can lose track of all the couples who met at the Fürstenhof. Can you still get everyone together? Here are the “SdL” dream couples by season:

Season 1: Laura and Alexander

Season 2: Myriam and Robert

Season 3: Samia and Gregor

Season 4: Emma and Felix

Season 5: Sandra and Luke

Season 6: Eve and Robert

Season 7: Therese and Moritz

Season 8: Marlene and Konstantin

Season 9: Pauline and Leonard

Season 10: Julia and Niklas

Season 11: Luisa and Sebastian

Season 12: Clara and Adrien

Season 13: Rebecca and William

Season 14: Alicia and Victor

Season 15: Denise and Joshua

Season 16: Franziska and Tim

Season 17: Maja and Florian

Maja von Thalheim (Christina Arends) and Florian Vogt (Arne Löber) form the dream couple of the 17th season “Storm of Love”. © Source: ARD/Christof Arnold

RND/pf/with ARD material