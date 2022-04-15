John Travolta: Moving photo of his late son’s birthday († 16)

John Travolta (68) has had to deal with several serious blows of fate in recent years. His wife Kelly Preston († 57) only succumbed to her cancer in the summer of 2020. This came as a complete surprise to fans. The ‘Jerry Maguire – Game of Life’ actress kept her illness a secret from the public until the end. A few years earlier, John and Kelly had to say goodbye to their son Jett († 16) forever. The couple’s eldest child died in January 2009 while vacationing in the Bahamas. Jett just turned 16. On April 13, Jett would have turned 30 this year. On this occasion, John dedicated touching lines to him on the Internet.
John Travolta’s youngest son was also afraid of losing him
Since Kelly’s untimely death, the “Grease” star has been caring for two young children Ella Bleu (22) and Benjamin (11). Of course, the loss of Kelly is particularly difficult to live with, especially for the eleven-year-old today. On the ‘Hart to Heart’ talk show, John revealed that his youngest was afraid of losing him too. “No one knows when to leave or when to stay. […] Just consider it part of life. You don’t know exactly. You just do your best to try to live as long as possible,” he advised Ben.