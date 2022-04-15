John Travolta: Moving photo of his late son’s birthday († 16)

John Travolta (68) has had to deal with several serious blows of fate in recent years. His wife Kelly Preston († 57) only succumbed to her cancer in the summer of 2020. This came as a complete surprise to fans. The ‘Jerry Maguire – Game of Life’ actress kept her illness a secret from the public until the end. A few years earlier, John and Kelly had to say goodbye to their son Jett († 16) forever. The couple’s eldest child died in January 2009 while vacationing in the Bahamas. Jett just turned 16. On April 13, Jett would have turned 30 this year. On this occasion, John dedicated touching lines to him on the Internet.

