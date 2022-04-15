Jenny Frankhauser attacked for baby bump – TV star hits back

Daniela Katzenberger’s sister is currently expecting her first child. But Jenny Frankhauser can’t fully enjoy her pregnancy. Instead, the 29-year-old has to deal with hateful comments.

“Infinitely happy,” Jenny Frankhauser wrote in early April for a photo of herself with a baby bump. Next to her is her partner Steffen König. With this shot, the queen of the jungle of 2018 made public her pregnancy. Since then, she shares her happiness with her nearly 600,000 followers.

Some fans congratulate the couple on their offspring, while others send hate messages to Jenny Frankhauser instead of congratulations. Because they don’t seem to appreciate the fact that the mother-to-be’s belly is already so big. The 29-year-old is currently in her fourth month and her baby bump can no longer be overlooked.

“Are there twins in there?”

Jenny Frankhauser has now posted some of the comments on Instagram. For example, someone asked, “Are there twins in there?” Another wrote: “Tummy looks like she’s about to have the baby!” The TV star also had to read the following sentence: “I didn’t look so fat in the ninth month!”

“I must have listened to hurtful lyrics like this for days,” she comments on hate posts on Instagram. “My response to your extremely stupid statements: my stomach is fine as it is! Thank you. She also shared a photo of herself in a teal bodycon dress.

For Jenny Frankhauser, this is the first baby. The father of the child is Steffen König. She first introduced it to the public at the end of 2019. However, the couple broke up soon after. The return of love followed in mid-2020 – and soon a baby.