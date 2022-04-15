“GNTM” model in Mats Hummels bedroom – now Cathy reacts

Did footballer Mats Hummels meet ‘GNTM’ winner Celine Bethmann for dinner?Picture: dpa / Andreas Gora

The rumor is swirling again! Last August, the newspaper “Bild” reported an alleged separation between Cathy and Mats Hummels. There was also talk of a divorce – the newspaper wanted to know about it from football circles.

That Cathy and Mats are no longer together isn’t the only speculation circulating about the couple. There have also been romance rumors about Mats lately. According to RTL, the kicker dated a regional league table tennis player last year. However, Mats left these assumptions without comment. Then, in mid-October, he was spotted with a brunette woman by his side on a trip to Copenhagen. The kicker hasn’t commented on that either.

After that, the rumors died down because suddenly Cathy posted more photos on Instagram, which show her with her husband and their son Ludwig. The images conveyed family happiness. But now there is again speculation about the private life of Mats Hummels. The trigger: a suspicious Insta story from another celebrity…

Did Céline Bethmann and Mats Hummels meet for dinner?

The suspicious Insta story comes from model Celine Bethmann. The 23-year-old won the 12th season of ‘Germany’s Next Top Model’ in 2017. Last night she posted a photo on the image and video platform showing two plates of food. So far, so harmless – however, Celine Mats Hummels linked in her story and wrote framed by starry emojis:

The ‘GNTM’ model linked footballer Mats Hummels in his Insta story.screenshot instagram.com/celinebethmann

However, the story does not reveal if Mats was actually sitting at a table with the model or if Celine mentioned the 33-year-old for another reason. Maybe it was a friendly meeting.

Are there any other clues?

What is certain, however, is that Céline was in North Rhine-Westphalia this week to take part in an event in Düsseldorf. The following detail is suspicious: The former “GNTM” winner probably did not stay in the state capital, but in Dortmund – this is clear from her place name for her last Insta-Post. And as we know, Mats plays for Borussia Dortmund football club.

And another thing is suspicious about it. In one of the last photos Celine from Dortmund posted, we can see the headboard of her bed. If you look at a post by Mats Hummels from early March, in which the professional footballer photographed himself during his home isolation, you can also see the headboard of his bed – and this one looks pretty much like Celine’s social media post header.

Celine has been single for several years. It was only last September that she revealed to “Promiflash”: “I’ve been single for two or three yearsbecause I didn’t have time for a relationship and my private life.” However, she is ready for something new, she pointed out.

But is Celine’s single status still relevant? In another streak from her Insta-Story, she uploaded a Tiktok video in which she responded when asked if she was dating. To do this, she released the following audio in English, over which she moved her lips in sync: “Yeah, at least I think so. I mean, it looks like it. Again, of course, you have to say this could also be a joke.

Does Céline reveal here that she is dating a man?screenshot instagram.com/celinebethmann

“Dinner Date” with “GNTM” model: Cathy Hummels reacts

And where is Cathy Hummels? She is currently on vacation in South Tyrol – her son Ludwig is part of the tour group. Mats hasn’t traveled as he has to play football for Borussia Dortmund. The Bundesliga is still ongoing.

But Cathy did not miss the Insta story of the ex-candidate of “GNTM”, as seen in his latest post on the social media platform. Alongside a photo of herself gazing seductively at the camera in a green two-piece suit, she wrote:

“Tonight I have a date with Ludwig. It’s not meat and potatoes, but Mama’s vegan lasagna.”

A definitive nod to the food Celine and Mats enjoyed on their “dinner date.” Cathy also clarified with her hashtags what she is referring to. Among other things, she wrote under her post: “Germany’s next best mom.”

So far, Cathy hasn’t commented so clearly on the rumors about her husband. In general, neither she nor Mats have spoken publicly about the reports of their alleged separation.

In this context, the 34-year-old has made statements that are cryptic at best. Late last summer, for example, on Ludwig’s first day of kindergarten, she wrote on Instagram, “We always stand together for you because you are more important than anything else.” And in an interview with RTL, she said: “I always say: Everything is going well for us and we will always be and will remain a family – no matter how.” In the end, only Cathy and Mats themselves know what that means.

