‘Full of love’: Bollywood stars Bhatt and Kapoor say ‘yes’

They are among the most popular and highest paid actors in Bollywood. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor now say yes to Mumbai. It was celebrated in a smaller circle, as revealed by the couple on Instagram.

Popular Bollywood actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in India’s Mecca of Bollywood, Mumbai. Posting wedding photos on social media, the bride wrote, “With everything we’ve been through, we can’t wait to make more memories together…memories filled with love, laughter, silences comfortable, movie nights, silly arguments, wine pleasures and Chinese bites.

Bhatt and Kapoor are among the most popular and highest paid Bollywood stars according to Forbes. You have millions of fans around the world. Many congratulated them on social media. The couple celebrated the wedding at home with family and close friends, many of whom are also well-known actors and directors.

The two fell in love while filming their first movie together, ‘Brahmastra’, local broadcaster NDTV reported. They became a couple in 2018. Kapoor said in 2020 that they would have married by now had it not been for the pandemic.