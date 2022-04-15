Cedric McMillan: bodybuilding star dies at 44

Cedric McMillan was one of the biggest stars on the bodybuilding scene. Arnold Schwarzenegger called him “The One”. Now the American is dead at the age of just 44. They say he died on the treadmill.

OWorld-class bodybuilder Cedric McMillan has died. McMillan reportedly suffered a heart attack while exercising on a treadmill.

In November, McMillan spoke of heart and respiratory problems likely caused by a Covid-19 infection. The American said he was put on life support. He was optimistic about his return to the bodybuilding scene.

Kai Greene (46), also a successful bodybuilder, wrote on Instagram: “Cedric McMillan was a father, a friend, a competitor, a man in uniform, a multi-talented man who always knew how to make people laugh and make people laugh. laugh everyone around him. feel like family to him. That’s how I’ll remember you, brother. Rest in peace, champ.

Winner of the Arnold Classic

McMillan served in the US Army for over 20 years and won numerous bodybuilding competitions. McMillan, who started bodybuilding at the age of 13, rose to fame with his triumph at the “Arnold Classic” in 2017. The competition was founded by Arnold Schwarzenegger in 1989 and is one of the most renowned titles in the scene.

At the awards ceremony at the time, McMillan was dubbed “The One” by Schwarzenegger (74). McMillan’s sculpted body was iconic of the scene. He leaves behind a wife and four children.