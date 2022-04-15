“Bauer sucht Frau” announces sad news

For many viewers, Peter and Kerstin were last season’s “Bauer sucht Frau” dream couple.Picture: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

A lot has happened on the contestants’ farms since the last season “Bauer sucht Frau”. RTL revealed this week that suckler cow owner Nils and his Vanessa have gotten engaged – a nice turn of events for the farmer, after all his first lady-in-waiting Sabrina didn’t spark the show at all , it took a second attempt .

For the other participants in the dome format, on the other hand, there is very bad news. There have already been split rumors about Peter and Kerstin in recent days – the two have now been confirmed on Instagram.

“A Farmer Seeks a Wife”: Peter and Kerstin are no longer together

An Instagram post from Kerstin a few days ago revealed that she was or was on vacation with another former “Bauer sucht Frau” contestant: Alina from the 2021 season. “Mallorca 2022, blind date with my dear Alina,” Kerstin wrote – but no trace of Pierre. Added to this is the fact that Kerstin and Peter’s last couple photo was taken in January, so that was quite a while ago. Result: rumors of separation have circulated on social networks.

The former “Bauer sucht Frau” participant has now personally commented and confirmed: Yes, Peter and you are no longer a couple. Specifically, Kerstin writes:

“A lot of people already suspected it and actually I wasn’t ready for it yet, but since there’s already speculation, we’ll tell you now. Yes…we broke up.”

“Please leave us our privacy and ask no more questions. Thank you for your understanding”, adds the young woman of 28 years, speaking directly to her subscribers. This is bad news for all fans of “Bauer sucht Frau”, because Peter and Kerstin were considered last season’s dream couple. When they met Inka Bause again on TV, they even hinted at plans for the future. Kerstin’s move to Peter’s farm seemed only a matter of time, but it certainly won’t come to that.

Incidentally, Peter also posted a post on Instagram with (almost) the same words as Kerstin about the separation. “Many have already suspected it and since there is already speculation, we will tell you now. Yes, we have separated. Please leave us our privacy and ask no more. Thank you for your understanding,” her profile reads. . In the case of Kerstin, one can also read the statement that she was in fact not yet ready for the public announcement of the separation.

There are more “Bauer sucht Frau” updates on Easter Sunday from 7:05 p.m. Then RTL broadcasts “What’s going on in the courtyards?”. As the broadcaster revealed ahead of time, audiences are even waiting for baby news.

(ju)