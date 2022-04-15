After GNTM Naked Filming: This Contestant Throws Heidi Out!

At the next German top model, things got serious again – the decision was pending! In the current episode of the casting show by Heidi Klum (48), the candidates had to face particularly delicate challenges: in addition to a walk in pairs, the dreaded nude shoot was also on the program . But a candidate could Heidi no longer convince with their performance in the new episode – for whom has the dream of the GNTM victory now shattered?

At the end of the eleventh episode of GNTM was to Anita (20), Sophia and Amaya (18) Aspen: All three contestants did the worst in the nude photoshoot. But Heidi not only factored the photoshoot into her decision, but also the walk. “Anyone who has calculated a bit knows that one of you three wobbles twice – and unfortunately it’s you, Amaya,” the head judge announced and pointed out: “Amaya, I’m sorry! I don’t have a picture for you today!

The fact that Amaya has to go home surprised many candidates! “It’s not entirely understandable for us”complained for example Anita and Viviane (22) in tears shortly after the release announcement. The two have always considered their comrade in arms to be very talented in recent weeks. “Amaya, she was just strong,” the two explained.

Advertisement

Instagram / amaya.gntm2022.official GNTM-Candidate Amaya

Advertisement

affinity image / BACKGRID Heidi Klum, model

Advertisement

Anita, GNTM-Candidatine 2022

Vote show result



Celebrity flash tips? Just send an e-mail to: tipps@promiflash.de