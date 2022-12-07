Hong Kong home prices plummet to five-year lows and could drop further

Prices of Hong Kong’s residential properties plunged to a near five-year low as rising interest rates and a mass exodus of expat workers drove down prices in one of the world’s most expensive cities to work in.

And industry insiders warn that the worst is yet to come.

Hong Kong’s home price index for October fell 2.4% to 352.4 compared to the previous month, marking the lowest level for the gauge since November 2017.

According to a Natixis report, the city’s property prices could plummet 25% from its previous peak in late 2021 before it starts to recover.

The slump is expected to deepen by 12% in 2023, and subsequently by just 2% in 2024, analysts led by Alicia Garcia Herrero said.

Hong Kong, the world’s least affordable housing market, saw dips in some of its largest private housing estates. In YOHO town, a 393-square feet apartment that’s currently listed for 5.98 million Hong Kong dollars — that’s about HK$15,216 per square foot, and a 20% drop in price compared to the previous month.

A confluence of factors including weaker growth predictions and mainland Covid policies contribute to the grim outlook, but Hong Kong’s immigration crisis and snowballing interest rates remain salient sticking points.