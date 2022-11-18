How to afford a mortgage as interest rates and home prices rise

It’s no secret that it’s a tough market for prospective home buyers.

In October, U.S. buyers needed to earn $107,281 to afford the median monthly mortgage payment of $2,682 for a “typical home,” Redfin reported this week.

That’s 45.6% higher than the $73,668 yearly income needed to cover the median mortgage payment 12 months ago, the report finds.

The primary reason is rising mortgage interest rates, said Melissa Cohn, regional vice president at William Raveis Mortgage. “The bottom line is mortgage rates have more than doubled since the beginning of the year,” she said.

More from Personal Finance:

4 tips for maximizing the impact of your charitable donations

Taylor Swift public ticket sale canceled: How to buy on the secondary market

60% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck heading into the peak shopping season

Despite the sharp drop reported this week, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage of $647,200 or less was hovering below 7%, compared to under 3.50% at the beginning of January.

And while home values have softened in some markets, the average sales price is up from one year ago.

“Home prices have gone up substantially, mortgage rates have more than doubled and that’s just crushing affordability,” said Keith Gumbinger, vice president of mortgage website HSH.

Meanwhile, a higher cost of living is still cutting into Americans’ budgets, with annual inflation at 7.7% in October.