Australian borrowers in good shape to weather higher interest rates

Many Australian borrowers are ahead on their mortgage repayments, and this should cushion them from a hard landing as interest rates rise, according to Shayne Elliott, chief executive officer at major Australian bank, ANZ.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has hiked the official cash rate six times in a row this year to 2.6%, forcing up mortgage rates from lows of around 2% to about 5% to 6%. The housing sector in Australia is set to bear the brunt of higher interest rates as the central bank fights inflation.

Elliot told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Asia” on Thursday that many borrowers would be able to weather these changes, citing that about 70% of ANZ’s customers with variable rates had accelerated repayments. That would lower cash-flow pressures on borrowers as rates rise.

“As interest rates fell over the last 10 to 20 years, what people did is they used their savings to get ahead on their repayments,” Elliot said.

“As of today, 70% of our customers are ahead on their home loan repayments and of that 70%, a half of them are more than two years ahead.”

“As interest rates rise for many of those customers nothing changes. Why? They are reducing the amount of time they are ahead on their repayments. Customers are in pretty good shape.”