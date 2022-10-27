How Federal Reserve interest rate hikes impact your borrowing costs

From credit cards to mortgages, it’s suddenly a lot more expensive to borrow money.

The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark short-term rate 3 percentage points since March in an effort to curb unrelenting inflation, with another rate hike likely on the way next week.

“Borrowers are feeling the squeeze from both sides as inflation has stretched household budgets while borrowing costs for homebuyers, car buyers and credit card borrowers have increased at the fastest pace in decades,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

It’s the combination of higher rates and inflation that have hit consumers particularly hard, he said.

The consumer price index, which measures the average change in prices for consumer goods and services, was up 8.2% year over year in the latest reading, still hovering near the highest levels since the early 1980s.

And “with more rate hikes still to come, it will be a further strain on the budgets of households with variable rate debt, such as home equity lines of credit and credit cards,” McBride said.

In fact, the Fed’s moves have already made borrowing substantially costlier for consumers across the board. Here’s how increases in the benchmark interest rate have impacted the rates consumers pay on the most common types of debt, according to recent figures from Bankrate.