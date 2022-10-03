Inside Denver’s most expensive home: $28,888,888

This $28,888,888 mansion is the most expensive home to hit the market in Denver. The string of 8s in the list price, a lucky number in Japanese culture, is a nod to the fiery-hot technique used to burn the home’s wooden exterior charcoal black in color. The process is reminiscent of a traditional Japanese architectural technique called Shou Sugi Ban.
Take a look inside the most expensive home for sale in Denver. If the $28,888,888 home sells for anywhere near its asking price it will smash a record in the metro area. The estate is called Clearview Farm and it spans 15 acres, with 16,400 square feet of living area across two structures. The residence includes five bedrooms, eight baths, a 75-foot-long lap pool and a 2,600-square-foot guest house.