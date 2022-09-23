Borrowing costs hit multi-year highs after Fed hike

After years of cheap money, it’s suddenly a lot more expensive to borrow.

The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark short-term rate 3 percentage points since March in an effort to curb unrelenting inflation, including another big hike earlier this week.

“Interest rates are going up at the fastest pace that any of us have seen in our adult lives,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com. “Credit card rates are the highest since 1995, mortgage rates are the highest since 2008 and auto loan rates are the highest since 2012.”

But it’s the combination of higher rates and inflation that have hit consumers particularly hard, he added. The consumer price index rose 8.3% in August compared to the prior year.

More from Personal Finance:

What the Fed’s interest rate hike means for you

How persistent high inflation may affect your tax bracket

These steps can help you tackle stressful credit card debt

Higher prices are causing more people to lean on credit just when “interest rates are rising at the fastest pace in decades — that’s just a dangerous mix,” McBride said.

“With more rate hikes still to come, it will be a further strain on the budgets of households with variable rate debt, such as home equity lines of credit and credit cards,” he said.

Here’s how Fed hikes this year have impacted the rates consumers pay on the most common types of debt, according to recent figures from Bankrate.