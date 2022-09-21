Properties flagged by Letitia James in complaint

An aerial view of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home after Trump said that FBI agents raided it, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. August 15, 2022.

A bombshell lawsuit against former President Donald Trump filed Wednesday contains a head-spinning amount of detail about real estate, loans and other financial arrangements that New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges were elements of a wide-ranging fraud that spanned years.

James claims that Trump and his company, the Trump Organization fraudulently manipulated the valuations of properties owned by the company to obtain better terms on loans and insurance and to lower their tax burdens. Trump strongly denies any wrongdoing.

Here are some highlights from the civil suit, which names Trump but his three oldest children, the Trump Organization, and two company executives as defendants.