How to decorate your home on a budget, according to interior designers

Last year, I moved into a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan. At 28, I was living alone for the first time. It was tremendously exciting, but I also had a problem: I had no furniture. For weeks I slept on an air mattress that would be mostly deflated by the time I woke up.

After almost a decade living with roommates, when everything felt shared and temporary, I longed to make the new space feel like my own. I wanted each item, even my wine glasses, to say something about me.

But I was soon intimidated by the high costs of couches and tables and considered going into debt. Instead, I spent a lot of time wistfully scrolling online through all the beautiful things I couldn’t afford.

More from Personal Finance:

Inflation forces older Americans to make tough financial choices

Record inflation threatens retirees the most, say advisors

Tips for staying on track with retirement, near-term goals

With inflation hitting furniture prices of late, many other people are also likely finding it harder to decorate at a reasonable cost. Household furnishings and supplies were up 10.6% this summer compared with last, according to the consumer price index.

Yet there are ways to creatively use your budget, said Athena Calderone, author of the design book “Live Beautiful.”

“While it can feel really stressful to decorate on a small budget, the good news is that constraints are far from confining,” Calderone told me. “In fact, they’re often the source of true creativity.”

Here are some tips for saving money on furniture, home goods and decor.