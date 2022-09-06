Many pandemic ‘boomerang kids’ still live with mom and dad

Why so many young adults live with mom and dad

Overall, multi-generational living is on the rise and has been for years. The number of household with two or more adult generations has quadrupled over the past five decades, according to a Pew Research Center report based on census data from 1971 to 2021. Such households now represent 18% of the U.S. population, they estimate. Finances are the No. 1 reason families are doubling up, Pew found, due, in part to ballooning student debt and housing costs. Caregiving also plays a role in the decision process. To that end, multigenerational living has grown the fastest among adults ages 25 to 34. In 2020, the share of those living with their parents — often referred to as “boomerang kids” — temporarily spiked to a historic high.

“The pandemic was a short-term rocket, but the levels today are still significantly above where they were in 2019 — and it’s been rising over the past 50 years,” said Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew. Now, 25% of young adults live in a multigenerational household, up from just 9% five decades ago. In most cases, 25- to 34-year-olds are living in the home of one or both of their parents. A smaller share live in their own home and has a parent or other older relative stay with them. The percentage of young adults living with parents or grandparents is even greater among men and those without a college degree. “It’s really a private social safety net for them,” Fry said. Young adults without a bachelor’s degree tend to earn substantially less than those who finished college, Pew also found.