Chinese stocks could plunge if real estate gets worse

This summer, rising anxiety among homebuyers about apartment completion brought problems in China’s massive real estate sector — and worries about spillover to the rest of the economy — to the forefront again.

BEIJING — China’s struggling real estate sector could significantly drag down the economy and the stock market if authorities don’t provide enough support, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a report Wednesday.

The Shanghai composite has fallen by more than 12% so far this year. Several economists have slashed their China GDP forecasts to near 3% or less this year as Covid controls and the property slump weigh on growth — officially targeted at around 5.5% this year.

The Morgan Stanley analysts generally expect the Chinese government will quickly attempt to rescue the property industry, including a “sizeable” fund to help developers finish constructing apartments. That would allow housing sales and prices to stabilize in the second half of this year, the report said.

But if such a fund is too small and other measures remain limited, the analysts are less optimistic about the impact on China’s economy and stocks.

Here’s how bad they think things could get under a “stress-test scenario”: