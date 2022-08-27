The rent crisis on Main Street just took a turn for the worse

The Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Friday there will be “pain” to come in the economy as a result of the central bank’s battle with inflation, and right now, small businesses are experiencing that pain on both sides of the fight. Inflation has been the No. 1 concern of small businesses for some time, as high prices in raw materials, labor, energy and transportation cut into margins. Higher rents, and landlords feeling more aggressive the farther away the nation moves from the peak of Covid, have compounded the hit from inflation being felt on Main Street. While there are some signs of inflation easing across the economy, that’s because the Fed is intentionally cooling demand, and that has small business owners anticipating a sales decline. What does it all add up to? According to a new national survey of small business owners by Alignable, a big jump in August in the percentage of small business owner who couldn’t pay full rent in August. Nationally, apartment rental prices, which have soared, are among the inflation indicators that may have recently peaked. But the Alignable data shows that the rent inflation crisis for small businesses is actually getting worse. Forty percent of small business said they could not pay their rent in full this month, up 6% month over month and setting a record for 2022. “I’ve been following this closely every month since March 2020, and I was shocked,” said Chuck Castro, head of research and communications for Alignable. The percentage of small business owners unable to make rent hasn’t been this high since March 2021. “This is a number we would have expected right in the middle of the pandemic, when a third of places were shut down, everyone was wearing masks or not going out to restaurants,” Castro said. Alignable’s poll was conducted from August 13-August 22 among 7,331 randomly selected small business owners.

It is not new that inflation has become a much bigger concern than Covid on Main Street, but until it eases “and eases significantly,” Castro said, all the small business costs are adding up to another existential crisis for Main Street, highlighted by the concerns over rent. Forty-five percent of small business owners surveyed by Alignable say they’re paying at least 50% more in rent than they did prior to Covid. Twenty-four percent say their landlords have doubled rent; 12% say they are now paying three times more.

Back to peak Covid concerns about business survival

The Alignable data also shows that many small business are still struggling to get back to pre-Covid revenue levels, just as the Fed is taking steps that are slowing overall demand. Castro said Alignable would hope that the numbers would be trending down among small business owners who say they have not returned to pre-Covid sales marks, but that’s not happening now. Last December, amid the critical holiday season for many small businesses, 43% said they were “fully back,” according to Alignable. “It’s 23% now,” Castro said, “and has just been slipping. … even people who thought they were out of the woods in December or January, all of a sudden they’re not.” That’s the worst this indicator has been in over a year, according to Alignable. The Alignable data matches the recent CNBC|SurveyMonkey Small Business Survey in mood, which showed small business confidence hitting an all-time low. And Castro says the rent data is critical because it is a tell about the full picture of what is going on with the finances of small businesses. Alignable asks small businesses if inflationary pressures including increased rent could jeopardize their ability to stay open over the next six months, and while that data point has not changed considerably in August, it remains uncomfortably high, at roughly 47%-48%. Of that, 20% are “highly concerned.” As recently as the spring, that figure was as low as 28%. Castro said that’s the key figure he will be watching in the months ahead alongside the data on ability to pay rent. “Many of them still haven’t bounced back from Covid, and then you have inflation on top of it, and then, whether you consider this a recession or not, we have an economic slowing and consumer spending down,” Castro said. The CNBC small business survey found that expectations of lower sales were the biggest contributor to the quarterly decline in confidence, and many small business owners believe the recession has already begun. “We’re definitely seeing things recede in terms of activity and customer counts in stores,” Castro said. The inability to get back to pre-Covid sales in terms of monthly revenue generated doesn’t even take into account the extra expenses that inflation has created and a slowing economy. “It’s a combination of everything … everything builds on itself,” he added.

